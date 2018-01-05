Para Sports Association of Goa (PSAG) will be holding its 1st All Goa Para Sports meet for persons with physical disability in Panjim in the end of January 2018. Para Sports Association of Goa is an initiative of Disability Rights Association of Goa (DRAG) to promote sporting talent among persons with physical disability in Goa. Persons with physical disability (except hearing impaired) interested in participating in sports may contact Vishant Nagvekar on 9923343638 or Gopal Naik on 9923852264 before 10th January 2018. Cash prizes, certificates and medals will be given for the sports meet. PSAG has appealed to coaches, volunteers and sponsors interested in promoting para sports in Goa to contact the above at the earliest.