BJP office entrance in Panaji was gheraoed by para teachers today compelling Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to leave the office in police protection. A group of para teachers staged a dharna to protest against their allegedly unjust transfers and blocked the main entry to BJP office premises today. Both sitting MPS Vinay Tendulkar and Narendra Sawaikar were also stranded in the BJP office for a very long time. Police force has been deployed outside BJP office to avoid law and order issues.