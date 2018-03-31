Expressing concern that unregistered paragliding institutes operating in Goa could be linked with terrorist outfits the Goa government has asked all the institutes offering paragliding training to submit a complete schedule of the training to Goa police well in advance and also ensure that they take requisite permission from all the authorities concerned.

“A number of persons are imparting training on basics of Paragliding and Intermediate Level in various parts of North Goa District without obtaining any permission from the concerned Authorities and without intimating the Law Enforcement Agencies as a result of which such training could even be linked with terrorist outfits and other anti social elements. And whereas, it is necessary to take required measures to restrict such training in view of prevailing situation in the country and intelligence inputs on terror threats to India,” states the notification.

The Superintendent of Police, North Goa and the Police Inspector of Local Police Station should be given a complete schedule of the training (month wise) well in advance with complete name and address of the Trainer states the notification.