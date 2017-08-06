Goa Congress kick started its campaign for August 23 bypoll today by offering puja to River Mandovi at the Miramar beach. The Congress candidate for the Panaji by-election, Girish Chodankar , GPCC President Shantaram Naik, CLP leader Babu Kavlekar, MLA Tony Fernandes and office other bearers were present during the occasion.

“Parrikar and the BJP have betrayed the nation. When they want to form a government, they run down to Goa leaving sensitive ministries like the defence ministry. For them love for the country is secondary to love for power,” said Girish while speaking to media after the launch of his campaign.