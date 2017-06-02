“Yesterday’s disaster in Panaji after the rains has exposed Parrikar’s claim of development during 25 years as MLA. Parrikar could not even resolve basic garbage issue of Panaji,” said AICC secretary Girish Chodankar while addressing Panjim Block Congress Committee under the chairmanship of Block Vice President Mr Amir Sheikh at Congress house Panjim. The meeting was called to review preparations for Panjim by-elections. The Block also resolved to expose failure of Panjim MLA during last 25 years by visiting every household in Panjim.