CM Parrikar today directed law enforcing agencies to strictly enforce traffic Rules in the state in order to bring down number of accidents. After convening a high level meeting to discuss rising fatal accidents in Goa, Parrikar asked to take stern action on two wheeler riders without helmets, crackdown on drunken driving through use of Alco-meters which will be procured on priority basis, over-speeding, rash and negligent driving and other motor vehicle offenders. It was decided to put in place a procedure for imposing penalties prescribed under the law, so as to provide a strong deterrent against motor vehicle malpractices.