Mocking the statement made by Manohar Parrikar that he will develop Panaji in 365 days GSM leader Subhash Velingkar said “He failed to do it for 22 years. How can he do it in 365 days now?”

Addressing GSM workers meet in Panaji Velingkar added, “Goa is witnessing political settings and Parrikar is continuing with his series of lies.”