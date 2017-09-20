Ex- MP and President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Shantaram Naik, expressed surprise that the Chief Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar should issue a censorship order against his own MLAs restraining them from criticising the policemen in Goa , on drugs issue. Mr Naik said that he is also of the opinion that Goa policemen should be encouraged to raid the dens of drug peddlers as they are a menace to the society. But CM writing a note on his file asking his MLAs restraining from exercising their democratic rights of free speech is yet another example of fascism that BJP Government in Goa seeks to implement through back door, he added.