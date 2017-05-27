Goa Congress today slammed the BJP government stating that the three years of Modi Government is just a rhetoric with failed economic policies and economic blunders like demonitisation. “Who had stopped Parrikar government to investigate alleged Rs 35 thousand crore mining scam 5 years back when he had absolute majority,” questioned the Congress. “Parrikar government is acting selectively now,” alleged Congress leader Girish Chodankar in a press conference held in the city in the presence of Congress President Luizinho Faleiro and AICC IT cell Incharge Divya Spandana.