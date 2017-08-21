Congress candidate for Panaji Girish Chodankar opined that the very fact that three times Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is bringing in stalwarts from across Goa to campaign against a simple candidate like him proves that Parrikar is scared that he might be defeated.

“Voter of Panaji are unhappy, so we can expect a shocking result during this bypoll,” he said. “Yes I wish to win the elections but more importantly I wish to win the hearts of people of Panaji,” he added.