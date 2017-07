Panaji BJP Candidate Manohar Parrikar launched his poll campaign in Panaji today.

While addressing the first BJP workers meet in the capital Parrikar assured of solving various problems of the city. He also thanked Ashok Naik and Surendra Desai for not contesting from Panaji on Congress ticket.

BJP workers said that their focus is on getting Parrikar elected by a thumping 8000 margin victory. Parrikar will file his nomination for Panaji bye polls on August 2.