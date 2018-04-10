Chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in the USA for a pancreatic ailment, is likely to return next month said Sadanand Tanavade, Goa BJP general secretary.
“The chief minister’s condition is improving and he is responding well to treatment. He is likely to come back to Goa next month,” Tanavade said while speaking to media persons in the capital.
