Home Breaking News Parrikar presented budget in assembly. Speech lasted for 6 minutes. This year... Parrikar presented budget in assembly. Speech lasted for 6 minutes. This year stress is on employment, he said. Earlier he held cabinet meeting. By Digital Goa - February 23, 2018, 10 :52 am Parrikar presented budget in assembly. Speech lasted for 6 minutes. This year stress is on employment, he said. Earlier he held cabinet meeting. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Parrikar to be at the helm of affairs despite his illness Digital Goa - February 22, 2018, 9 :25 pm Fake tenants loot bollywood actresses Goa property, she resorts to FB to warn Goans... Digital Goa - February 22, 2018, 8 :28 pm CM Parrikar to present state budget 2018-19 at 3pm today Digital Goa - February 22, 2018, 3 :42 pm New iron ore mining policy to be formulated soon: Goa minister Digital Goa - February 21, 2018, 9 :47 pm