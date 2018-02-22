“I am overwhelmed by the over pouring of your love and affection. It fortifies my conviction that Goa and Goans are my extended family,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in an official release issued through his office.

Parrikar also added that for his complete recovery he has been advised by the doctors some precautions in the immediate short term. “During this period my interaction with the public will be limited,” he said.

“However, I will be discharging my regular duties and obligations as the Chief Minister of the State,” he added.