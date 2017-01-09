“Manohar Parrikar told me to merge MG Party with BJP and become the Chief Minister of Goa. But I refused because I want to keep MGP alive,” disclosed MGP leader Sudin Dhavlikar while speaking to media persons in the capital.

“We have decided on 22 candidates. They are young. I will give young cabinet to Goa. Goa needs a young brigade, as for me I will retire at the age of 70,” said Sudin.

Critics should stop saying that MGP is a company of Dhavlikar brothers. Though i am a Brahmin the party belongs to Bhavu Bandodkar (a Bahujan).