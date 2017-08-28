The ruling BJP on Monday won the by-elections to two assembly seats in Goa, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar emerging victorious from Panaji and health minister Vishwajit Rane from Valpoi.Parrikar defeated his nearest rival, Congress’s Girish Chodankar, by 4,803 votes.

As per the final results announced this morning, Parrikar polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Chodankar.Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) president Anand Shirodkar polled 220 votes, while 301 people pressed None of The Above (NOTA) button in the August 23 election.

In Valpoi constituency Health Minister and BJP candidate Vishwajeet Rane won with a huge margin of 10,066 votes. Of the 23038 votes polled Vishwajeet Rane got 16,167 votes , Congress candidate Roy Naik managed to garner 6101 votes , Independent candidate R S Gaonkar received 316 votes while 454 voters opted for NOTA.