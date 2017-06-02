The United Taximen’s Union counter at Dabolim international airport saw tensed moments on Thursday after the drivers associated with the union started making noise over the new rule of the union demanding them to wear white uniform. The drivers alleged that they had recently stitched khaki colour uniform and have no money to buy the new uniform in a notice period of ten days. They were also irked over the fact that the association permitted owners of the vehicles to drive taxis without uniform while they were not. On this the President of UTU, Sainath Salgaonkar said that, “it was observed that the drivers would have funky hairstyle, were funky cloths at time which affected the business. For a professional approach we have taken the decision.” Meanwhile about 100 vehicles out of 300 were not in business due to drivers not wearing uniform which affected the passengers who had to strand at the airport