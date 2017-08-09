Aug 9 (IANS) The election of Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s aide Ahmed Patel to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, amid late-night drama on Tuesday, has rejuvenated the party, state Congress President Shantaram Naik said on Wednesday.“Victory of Ahmed Patel is historic,” Naik told reporters at the Congress state headquarters in Panaji.“They had to face atrocities and gimmicks of the BJP for last several days. Inspite of that, at midnight the results were declared and Patel got elected. We are very happy. He has rejuvenated the Congress party with his election victory.”