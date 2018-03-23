Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 2 crore per annum to reimburse the Goa government for the cost incurred to treat patients from Maharashtra at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC).

Due to the lack of medical facilities in the Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra, several people are treated at the government hospital in Bambolim, Goa.

“The service was provided free of cost for the last several years. This year suddenly Goa has decided to charge for it,” said Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Thursday.

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane denied receiving any communication from Maharashtra in this regard. “I will not entertain mere claims by the Maharashtra government. If it is serious then let us sit together and work out a formula for annual payment towards treatment of patients from Sindhudurg district,” he said.

Vishwajit added that all the emergency cases are treated free of cost. Also, fees for poor patients are waived off