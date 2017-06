The acquisition of 4.01 lakh square metres of land from Patradevi to Bambolim for expansion of national highway is in final stage says PWD minister Sudin Dhavlikar. “The acquisition process is at final stage. Illegal constructions along highways will go if any,” said Sudin. He further added that around 5 lakh sqmt ofadditional land acquisition for Zuari bridge is underway. “Work of new Zuari bridge is going on smoothly,” said the minister.