Patrick Savio Almeida elected as Sarpanch and Pratima R Govekar as Deputy Sarpanch of Anjuna Panchayat.Both were elected unopposed after four members of the opposition group remained absent from the election process.The elections to the post of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of Anjuna-Caisua panchayat were adjourned earlier as the presiding officer had to be hospitalized following his sickness