PC Station from Vasco was awarded the best retail partner for the year 2016 at the dealer meet and awards function held at Hotel Fidalgo, Panjim on 9th March 2017.

The award was presented for outstanding sales of genuine HP toners and cartridges for the year 2016. Mr Yogesh Kerkar received the award presented by the sales manager of HP Mr Ravi Manjeshwar along with the assistant sales manager Ms. Shilpa Katke in the presence of Mr Jimmy Motwani the distributer for HP supplies in Goa and other it dealers from the state