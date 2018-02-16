MLA Tony Fernandes today warned of resigning from PDA membership if St Cruz fields are not excluded from greater Panaji PDA.

“We demand for removal of St Cruz fields from Greater Panaji PDA. I will join the villagers in their agitation from Feb 18,” he informed the media in the presence of villagers.

The St Cruz MLA also warned that he will resign from PDA membership if the issue is not resolved.

“I will raise it in assembly and TCP minister must assure me to exclude St cruz fields,” he said.

“I was not consulted,” Fernandes lamented.

St Cruz citizens met the Congress Legislative Party(CLP) members today to push forward their demand of non-inclusion of the village in the greater Panaji PDA.