A 20 year old youth who was riding an aviator scooter in rash and negligent manner killed a Pedestrian at Verna on Friday evening. The deceased Rana Ganguli (22) was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital. The accused 20 year old Darlington Rodrigues, a resident of Borim, Ponda first dashed the deceased and then banged a parked truck and came to a halt. PSI Stanley Gomes is the investigating officer of the case.