Goa Government through a public notice has asked people in the areas affected by mining related operations to avail benefits of the Rs 180.338 Crore District Mineral funds through projects recommended by Panchayat or Gramsabhas.

The Goa District Mineral Foundation (DMF) working for the interest and benefit of persons, and areas affected by mining related operations. Total sum of Rs 180.338 Crore have been collected from both districts out of which Rs 93.848 cr are from North Goa and Rs 86.490 Cr from South Goa District . The funds can be spent for purposes specified in Goa District Mineral Foundations Rules 2016.

“All Panchayats in Goa have been asked to give wide publicity to the availability of funds through various platforms and the public have been asked to avail benefits of the funds through projects recommended by Panchayat or Grasabhas which can be undertaken respective District Mineral Foundation Fund,” informed Prasanna Acharya, Member Secretary (DMF North Goa & South Goa District)