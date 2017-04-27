Activists, concerned citizens and MLAs Aleixo Reginald and Alina Saldnha attended the first half of public hearing on MPT expansion in Vasco. The hearing came to a halt for some time when a Bambolim resident Terrance George brought to the notice that the GSPCB was holding the hearing in violation of EIA notification as they did not circulate the entire report in local languages to the villages coming under 10 km radius and so it should be postponed. However the board carried on with the hearing despite public protest. Reginald too has warned the board of serious consequences if GSPCB gives consent to the expansion plan and added that Goans shall not be quiet. All the speakers opposed the project and also the illegal hearing violating EIA notification.