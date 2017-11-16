People sometimes accept corruption but not arrogance of politicians said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. CM was speaking at the press day function held in the capital today.
“ MLAs have pressures of giving donations. Government will increase their allowances soon. Otherwise they will have reason for corruption. As compared to increase index salary of MLAs will be increased,” Parrikar said.
