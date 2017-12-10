Disability act 2016 will help the persons with disabilities to legally demand government facilities including admissions in schools, colleges said Social Welfare Minister Pandurang Madkaikar. Madkaikar was speaking at a function for distributing Assisted Living devices to senior citizen belonging to BPL Category under Rashtriya Vayashri Yojna and Distribution of Assisted Aids and Appliance under ADIP today at Ravindra Bhavan, Sakhalim . “1500 beneficiary from North Goa has been provided with Assisted Living devices such as Walking sticks , Elbow crutches ,Walkers Crutches,Tripods Hearing Aids, Wheelchair , Artificial dentures ,Spectacles.The devices are provided by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO),” informed North Goa Collectorate , Nila Mohanan.