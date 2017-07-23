Interfaith Alliance for Justice and Peace in Goa (INAFJAP) today held a public meeting at Azad Maidan in Panaji today to protest against rise in disruptive activities of communal elements in the state.

Alleging that a pervasive hate campaign is being systematically perpetrated in Goa by the right wing forces at times with the tacit acceptance of the government of Goa, the interfaith body resolved not to rest until government plants justice.

The meeting was attended by large number of people from across Goa. Speakers also condemned the government of being dismissive of the call for hanging beef eaters and for not taking action against such incitements of hate.