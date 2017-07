A Letter Petition has been filed today by Adv. Aires Rodrigues before the Bombay High Court at Goa seeking that Suo-Moto Contempt of Court proceedings be initiated against Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for allegedly wrongly accusing the High Court of having directed that the sixth off shore Casino owned by Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited be allowed. A copy of the petition has been sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.