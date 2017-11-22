While Sridevi, one of the Indian film industry's most iconic leading ladies, inaugurated

the Indian Panorama section of Asia’s biggest film festival, the International Film Festival of

India. A special press conference was today held for the two opening films of India Panoram,

Section, ‘Pushkar-Puran’ and ‘Pihu’, was attended by the respective directors Kamal Swaroop

and Vinod Kapri and child artist, Myra Vishwakarma.

Piquing the curiosity of everyone in attendance was the film, ‘Pihu’ which revolves around a 2-

year-old who fails to wake her unresponsive mother and takes to exploring the spacious

apartment looking for food while periodically distracted from her chores by nervous phone calls

from her father who is trying to reach his wife. Keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats,

the movie showed much promise inciting gasps and laughter as the suspense gradually heightens

in the plot.

Talking about the film, director Vinod Kapri said, “Pihu is a special film not because its

protagonist is a two-year- old child and also not because she is the only character in the film, but

maybe because the whole crew and the child's family lived in the same apartment for a while to

get her attuned to the film. It’s a great opportunity to showcase my film at IFFI Goa 2017.” He

added that having platform of IFFI 2017 for independent filmmaker like him is a honor and

morale booster.

The next opening film also garnered much intrigue as after helming cult film “Om Dar-B- Dar”,

filmmaker Kamal Swaroop returned to cinema after three decades with Pushkar-Puran, a film

about Lake City Pushkar in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan. The movie showcases how in the

month of Karthik, the city turns into a mirage-like fair, with villagers, folk artists, musicians,

cattles, camels, horses, ferris-wheels and merry-go- rounds.

Speaking before the screening of the film, director Kamal Swaroop said, “Thank you to

everybody, the jury, IFFI organizers. I have liked the festival very much. I am lucky. This is my

second opening film in the Panorama.” Further, He told media that as he being a resident at

Ajmer, his film is not only emanating from imagination but his own experiences too.

The 48 th Edition of IFFI will take place till 28th of November, 2017 in the beach state of Goa.

IFFI is India’s biggest and Asia’s oldest film festival, making it one of the most prestigious in the

world.