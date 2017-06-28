A youth drowned after he was flung into River Mandovi when a car, speeding on the wrong side of the Ribandar-Panaji road crashed into the two-wheeler this afternoon. The pillion rider Rohan Parab (21) along with rider Suraj Naik (30) was proceeding from Panaji to Ribandar on a bike, when the WagonR car driven by Sunil Narayan Fadte, from Marcel banged into it. Naik sustained injuries but Parab was thrown in the river. The body was untraceable until about an hour when the fire personnel fished it out. The doctors at Goa medical college declared him dead. The accused driver was arrested for causing death due to negligent driving. Both victims were enroute to their home at PDA Colony in Corlim..