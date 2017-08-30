Home News Pillion rider dies in accident between motorbike and bus News Pillion rider dies in accident between motorbike and bus By Digital Goa - August 30, 2017, 7 :41 pm One Shabu Velip(55) died in a tragic accident at Gaodongri, Canacona today. The accident occurred today morning when a bus hit the motorbike on which Velip was pillion rider. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Transport Dept to home deliver Smart Card RC Books & Driving Licences through speed... Digital Goa - August 30, 2017, 9 :45 pm PWD minister assures Cortalim Farmers of compensation for crop damage due to bridge... Digital Goa - August 30, 2017, 9 :41 pm By-poll result is endorsement of BJP government by Goans- Parrikar Digital Goa News - August 28, 2017, 4 :08 pm Parrikar wins with 4,803 margin while Vishwajeet Rane secures whooping 10,066 margin Digital Goa News - August 28, 2017, 4 :04 pm