A water pipeline supplying water to Vasco, Vaddem and Newvaddem burst on Saturday early morning at Vaddem on Chicalim slope.

The water entered the flat of Sandeep Chodankar causing loss of around two lakh. Three men and one woman were trapped inside the flat who were later rescued by the fire station staff of Vasco headed by SFO Dilip Bicholkar. The water was removed with the help of floater pumps.

The PWD water department conducted inspection and said that, the pipeline had become old and further pressure was exerted on pipe due to retaining wall. Water supply to Vasco, Vaddem and Newvaddem is likely to get affected.