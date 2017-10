Negligence by contractor of the ongoing widening work of National Highway lead to rupturing of the main pipeline at Curti, Khandepar this evening. Water supply at Curti, Dharbandora, Madkai, Usgao , Priol and surrounding areas has been affected due to the pipeline burst. Repair of the damaged pipe is underway. Meanwhile the people of Ponda have demanded FIR to be filed against the contractor for negligence in carrying out the work.