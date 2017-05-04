The Goa University in collaboration with the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry is

organising a placement fair

on May 4

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

in the Arts Faculty Block, Goa University.

A talk on ‘careers in management’ by Pradeep Salgaocar of Saldots Academy will be held at 10.30 p.m. on May 4 at Seminar Hall, Arts Faculty Block.

This will be followed by a talk on ‘how to be a happy employee’ by training and placement officer, Rajesh Gaonkar of Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda at 11.30 a.m. in the Seminar Hall.

Details: www.unigoa.ac.in