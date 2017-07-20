The Goa government is planning to auction mining leases which have not been renewed by the Government and are due to expire in 2020, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the state legislative assembly on Thursday.There are 277 valid iron ore mining leases in the state.

“So far 89 mining leases are renewed and 188 leases have got benefit of deemed extension as per Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015,” Parrikar said in a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral.

So far out of 89 Executed mining leases, 48 mining leases are in operation. Iron ore production for the years 2015-16 was 7.29 MT, whereas for the year 2016-17 it was 20.00 MT the house was told. `