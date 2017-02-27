Plans Afoot To Merge Goa RSS prant with original RSS By Team Digital Goa - February 26, 2017, 10 :28 pm There is proposal to merge Goa RSS prant with original RSS. Today around 150 main workers of RSS discussed the proposal in a marathon meeting in Porvorim. Views of everyone were heard says Goa RSS Prant Leader Subhash Velingkar. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Plans Afoot To Merge Goa RSS prant with original RSS Team Digital Goa - February 26, 2017, 10 :28 pm One Day Goa Assembly Session On 28 Feb Team Digital Goa - February 25, 2017, 10 :14 pm Carnival festivities to kick off in Goa from tomorrow Team Digital Goa - February 24, 2017, 9 :18 pm NCSCM completes High & Low Tide Line Demarcations Team Digital Goa - February 22, 2017, 8 :42 pm