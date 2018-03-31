Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) will start charging annual fees of Rs 48,000 to shopkeepers who wish to sell or dispense plastic bags with thickness greater than 50 microns. Shop owners are objecting to this decision stating that the fees are very high.

CCP has also banned use of plastic bags less than 50 micron.

The fees will be charged at the time of renewal of trade licences. Shopkeepers are also expected to register with CCP for using plastic bags above 50 microns.

CCP has through a notice also warned the shopkeepers and vendors that if they are found selling goods in plastic without getting registered themselves then they will be penalised under Section 45 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1996, which mandates imprisonment for five years with fine extending up to Rs 1 lakh or both; in case failure or contravention continues then additional fine of Rs 5,000 will be levied daily.