National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Amit Shah will launch the BJP poll campaign in Goa on 22 or 23 Jan 2017.

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP Leader Smruti Irani and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will address rallies in Goa informed South Goa MP Narendra Savaikar.