Calangute police have registered an offence under section 504 IPC and Sections 24 and 25 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 against a person from Siquerim, Candolim for abandoning his aged parents. The police acted on the complaint filed by the parents Mario Periera(75) and her 84 yrs old husband.

PI Dalvi added that this is the first such case in his jurisdiction since he took charge and any more of such instances will be dealt wiith as per law.