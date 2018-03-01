Calangute police raided an apartment in a residential-cum-hotel complex late night yesterday and rescued one victim girl from Gujarat who was pushed into prostitution. The pimp one Aniket Sarkar from West Bengal who is allegedly involved in the prostitution racket was arrested. The flat in which the racket was being carried out has also been sealed.

Upon receiving information about the racket police camped at Candolim, laid a trap by planting a dummy customer and nabbed the pimp. The victim girl has been lodged in Protective Home, Merces – Goa for safe custody and protection after obtaining order from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bardez-Goa.

PI Dalvi informed that they have sealed the apartment used for the prostitution activity and they are going to summon the owner of the apartment for the purpose of investigation.