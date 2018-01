A police constable attached to the Verna police station died while undergoing treatment at Hospicio hospital at Margao. The deceased PC Raghunath Kanulkar was travelling towards Pirni – Verna, on Wednesday midnight when he was hit by a truck from behind. Kanulkar who fell on the road was immediately taken to the hospital where he died at 3:15 am of Wednesday. The Verna police are doing further investigations.