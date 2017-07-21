Porvorim police handed over postmortem report copy to the family members of deceased Kishor Shirodkar today. Police informed that no complaint has been filed by the family members of Kishor as yet.

Police investigating matter the matter have registered the death as unnatural death said Porvorim police. Meanwhile , Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte has asked the authorities to investigate the matter at the earliest and find the culprit in the matter. Sopte has warned of taking a morcha to the Porvorim police station if authorities do not speed up investigation in the matter.