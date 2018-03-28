Calangute police nabbed murder accused Krishna Ankush Belgaokar( 22) from Ghatprabha in Karnataka within 24 hours of the occurrence of the crime.
Haryana native Manish Singh(31) was murdered by Krishna by stabbing him with knife over a petty fight yesterday at Calangute. Krishna is a resident of Canca, Mapusa and a native of Belgaum, Karnataka.
Police nab absconding murder accused within 24 hours of the crime
