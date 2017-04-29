Home News Police nab youth for attempting to steal money from Porvorim ATM News Police nab youth for attempting to steal money from Porvorim ATM By Team Digital Goa - April 29, 2017, 2 :16 pm Porvorim police books and arrests 19 year old youth from Maharashtra for attempting to break the ATM of Karnataka Bank in Porvorim to steal cash at midnight. Arrest was done today morning after the incidence came to light - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Health Minister Hits Out At Poor Housekeeping At GMC Team Digital Goa - April 28, 2017, 11 :29 am BJP Govt trying to convert Goa into a coal handling zone – Congress Team Digital Goa - April 28, 2017, 11 :23 am Speech by the President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee at the 29th Convocation of... Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 10 :48 pm Ban on recruitment in educational institutions in Goa lifted Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 11 :19 am