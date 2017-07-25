After family strongly objected to the registration of death case of IRB constable Kishor Shirodkar as suicide, police have now registered it as murder and began investigating in that direction. Body of Shirodkar was found handing at an isolated place in Porvorim few days back. The police had registered the death as suicide following post mortem report which said that the death was due to suffocation. The family of deceased strongly objected to calling it suicide and demanded murder case be registered. Police have recorded statements of 2 suspects. Police are verifying bank details of the deceased.