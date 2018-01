In continuation with the drive of rescuing minor children roaming on North Goa beaches, police today rescued four minor boys from Calangute beach. The resued minors are in the age group of 9 to 15 years. “As they had no any parent or guardian along with them police recorded their statement with the assistance of NGO Scan- India and they were lodged in Apna Ghar for safe custody and protection,” said PI Jivba Dalvi.