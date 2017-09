Goa Police is taking full precaution to ensure Minister Vinod Palekar’s safety said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. CM was referring to fears expressed by the minister that he could be targeted by the drug mafia in the state for his action against them. “No harm will be caused to WRD minister. So far Goa Police has done commendable job by booking 38 cases and recovering drugs worth 40 lakhs,” he added.