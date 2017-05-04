Persons found drinking in open places in Goa will be arrested under section 34 of Indian Police Act said Superintendent of Police Karthik Kashyap. SP was speaking at the police-public interaction meeting organised by Calangute Police. Kashyap also called upon the general public to bring such activities to the notice of police so that appropriate action can be initiated against the culprits. SP was responding to the concern raised by shack owners regarding tourists drinking on the beaches at the night time and throwing bottles and cans on the beaches.